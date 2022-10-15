scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight returns to Mumbai airport after bird strike

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into the incident.

Akasa Air flight returns after being hit by bird (Representational Image-Photo source-AkasaAir Twitter)

A Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight from here returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to a bird strike, a DGCA official said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is looking into the incident, the official said.

The number of passengers on board the flight could not be immediately known.

“The aircraft VT-YAE, operating Akasa Air flight AKJ1103 from Mumbai for Bangalore was involved in air turnback due to the burning smell felt in the cabin. The smell increased as the thrust was increased,” said the official.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...Premium
To veil or not to veil: Why the hijab has been central to Iranian politic...
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...Premium
Sourav Ganguly saga: First we treat them as Gods and later expect them to...
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest filmPremium
How the pandemic influenced filmmaker Rima Das’s latest film
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slowPremium
Rate hike: One RBI panel member says time to pause, another wants to go slow

The airline’s response to the incident was awaited.

The DGCA official said, however, no other abnormality including in engine parameters was observed.

“After landing during the inspection, bird remains were found on engine number 1 of the aircraft,” he said and added that, “the burning smell was due to bird strike,” he stated.

Akasa Air started its operations on August 7 this year.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 03:54:09 pm
Next Story

Businessman’s death: IPS officer evading arrest for two years surrenders before Lucknow court

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement