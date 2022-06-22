Akasa bookings may open in July: MD-CEO

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline venture Akasa Air expects to get its air operator certificate over the next two weeks, following which it plans to open up bookings for customers in July, the company’s founder CEO & MD Vinay Dube told reporters on Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based airline is expected to undertake its proving flight over the next week.

The company brought in its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft to India on Tuesday and it plans to induct 18 more this year. Dube said that the airline will launch its commercial operations with two aircraft.

Akasa Air also plans to launch its international service in the second half of calendar year 2023. “MAX has got a pretty good range for international. It can do East Africa, Middle East, South East Asia, Singapore, Indonesia easily without any payload restrictions,” Dube told reporters. As per Indian laws, an airline should have 20 aircraft before it can start flying international.

While the company did not disclose the routes on which it plans to fly yet, Dube said that the low-cost airline will fly to a mix of tier-1 and tier-2 airports.