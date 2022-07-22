scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on Aug 7; opens ticket sales

In a statement, Akasa Air said it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 12:26:45 pm
Akasa Air will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. (Image: AkasaAir Twitter)

New airline Akasa Air on Friday said it will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by operating its first service on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

In a statement, the carrier said it has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights it will be operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7, as well as on 28 weekly flights it will operating on Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

Explained |You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings

The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one’s delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.

Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

“We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year,” he added.

The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator DGCA.

Read |AAI conducts first flight test landing at Arunachal’s greenfield airport

With the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

Indian economy better placed amid grim global scenario: RBI Guv

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

PM Modi urges people to hoist tricolour at home from Aug 13-15

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Mann drank water and fell ill

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

The deserts of the world are spreading further North
Digging Deep

The deserts of the world are spreading further North

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement