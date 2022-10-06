scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Akasa Air to allow onboarding of domesticated dogs and cats from November

The airline, which began operations on August 7, also plans to launch international operations in the second half of next year.

Domesticated dogs and cats can travel from November and the bookings in this regard will start from October 15, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Belson Coutinho said.

The country’s new scheduled airline Akasa Air is “well capitalised” and will allow carrying of domesticated dogs and cats onboard along with passengers from November, according to its senior executives.



Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said the airline is well capitalised and is not looking to have new investors.

Dube said the airline’s performance in the 60 days since starting operations has been “satisfying”.

“We are very happy, satisfied with… our performance,” he said.

Currently, it has a fleet of six planes and the number is expected to touch 18 by March next year.

Akasa Air, which currently has 30 daily flights, will start services from Delhi on Friday.

The airline will be allowing carrying of pets in cabin and cargo from November.

Domesticated dogs and cats can travel from November and the bookings in this regard will start from October 15, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer Belson Coutinho said.

Dube also said the airline is “on track” as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying.

The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:05:15 pm
