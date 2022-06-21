Akasa Air’s first Boeing aircraft lands at IGI airport

June 21, 2022 2:27:08 pm
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air on Tuesday received its first plane from American aerospace company Boeing.
Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft, which flew from Seattle, touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi this morning.
“The delivery of Akasa Air’s first aircraft brings the airline closer to obtaining its Air Operator’s Permit (AOP), which is required for it to launch commercial operations in the country,” Akasa Air said in a statement.
Akasa Air, which is also backed by aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, had signed a deal with aerospace giant Boeing to purchase 72 MAX planes last year in November. The low-cost carrier is expecting the delivery of 18 aircraft by March next year and the remaining 54 aeroplanes by 2026.
The airline, last August, received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.
