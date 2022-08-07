scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 7, 2022 11:35:13 am
Akasa Air, backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7. (Twitter/@ANI)

Akasa Air commenced operations in India on Sunday with its first flight taking off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The flight operations were inaugurated from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai via videoconferencing in the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd).

Akasa Air, backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

Speaking at the launch, Scindia said, “This event marks a new dawn in civil aviation… Ude Desh Ka Har Nagrik (every citizen can fly)…..accessibility, availability, affordability and inclusion in civil aviation were seen never before.”

Scindia said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the country had been witnessing “democratisation of civil airspace” as prior to it, he said, the sector was only for the elitist and catered to .001 per cent of the population.

“In this new environment, I welcome Akasa air,” Scindia added.

In the inaugural phage, Akasa Air will be offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. After which, starting from August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets are open for sale with immediate effect. Bookings for flights are available via the mobile app and its website http://www.akasaair.com.

“We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares – we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful”, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, had said, news agency ANI reported.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 11:10:51 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more
The Sunday Profile

Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been more

Premium
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
World U20 Athletics Championship

Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement