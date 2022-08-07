Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Updated: August 7, 2022 11:35:13 am
Akasa Air commenced operations in India on Sunday with its first flight taking off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The flight operations were inaugurated from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai via videoconferencing in the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd).
Akasa Air, backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.
Speaking at the launch, Scindia said, “This event marks a new dawn in civil aviation… Ude Desh Ka Har Nagrik (every citizen can fly)…..accessibility, availability, affordability and inclusion in civil aviation were seen never before.”
Scindia said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the country had been witnessing “democratisation of civil airspace” as prior to it, he said, the sector was only for the elitist and catered to .001 per cent of the population.
“In this new environment, I welcome Akasa air,” Scindia added.
Presenting a new airline to India 🇮🇳 @AkasaAir
Live inauguration: https://t.co/dv8pWJ24pT
— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 7, 2022
In the inaugural phage, Akasa Air will be offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. After which, starting from August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets are open for sale with immediate effect. Bookings for flights are available via the mobile app and its website http://www.akasaair.com.
HMCA Shri @JM_Scindia, HMoSCA Shri @Gen_VKSingh, Shri Rajiv Bansal, Secretary-MoCA, Smt. @ushapadhee1996, JS-MoCA, Smt. Neelu Khatri, Co-founder & Sr.VP corporate affairs, flagged off the first flight of @AkasaAir from @CSMIA_Official to @ahmairport.#AkasaAir pic.twitter.com/5XjPU4rBtZ
— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) August 7, 2022
“We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares – we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful”, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, had said, news agency ANI reported.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could've been morePremium
Historic triple jump silver in bag, Selva eager to savour mom’s biryani
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
JugJugg Jeeyo cast reunites for a success bash hosted by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani asks, ‘Is there a sequel in the waiting?’
Explained: Why Kenya’s presidential election is important
Meteoric rise of ‘Brand Alia Bhatt’: With $68.1 million valuation, how she’s zooming ahead
From Nora Fatehi to Ananya Panday: Fashion hits and misses (August 1-August 7)
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Predicted Playing XIs: Will India Test their bench strength?
CUET UG 2022: NTA launches exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id
Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
Boy surprises grandpa with a signed ball after hitting his first home run. Watch heartening video
IND vs WI 5th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
Apple will start iPhone 14 production in India at same time as China: Ming-Chi Kuo
7 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility