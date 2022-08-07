Akasa Air commences operations in India, first flight takes off from Mumbai

Akasa Air commenced operations in India on Sunday with its first flight taking off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. The flight operations were inaugurated from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai via videoconferencing in the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd).

Akasa Air, backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

Speaking at the launch, Scindia said, “This event marks a new dawn in civil aviation… Ude Desh Ka Har Nagrik (every citizen can fly)…..accessibility, availability, affordability and inclusion in civil aviation were seen never before.”

Scindia said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, the country had been witnessing “democratisation of civil airspace” as prior to it, he said, the sector was only for the elitist and catered to .001 per cent of the population.

“In this new environment, I welcome Akasa air,” Scindia added.

In the inaugural phage, Akasa Air will be offering 28 weekly flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. After which, starting from August 13, the airline will start operating an additional 28 weekly flights between Bengaluru and Kochi. Tickets are open for sale with immediate effect. Bookings for flights are available via the mobile app and its website http://www.akasaair.com.

“We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far. With Akasa employees providing warm and efficient customer service, a reliable and dependable network, and affordable fares – we look forward to serving our customers with a flying experience that I am sure they will find delightful”, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, had said, news agency ANI reported.