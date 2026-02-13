Ajit Pawar plane crash: Preliminary report on Learjet 45 accident likely ‘very soon’, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

The preliminary report on the Learjet 45 crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on January 28 is expected to be released “very soon” by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said Friday.

“Very soon we will have the preliminary report of the investigation,” Naidu said. On January 30, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had said that the investigation into the fatal crash in Baramati was “progressing expeditiously” and that the ill-fated aircraft’s black box—cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder—had been recovered.

The aircraft involved in the accident was a 15-year-old Learjet 45 bearing registration VT-SSK, operated by charter operator VSR Ventures. It took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at around 8:10 am and disappeared from the radar at about 8:45 am, as per the flight tracking data. According to preliminary information provided by the government, the plane had crashed at around 8:44 am. The flight path shows the aircraft making a loop to line up with the runway as it prepared to land at the Baramati airport, before crashing close to the runway. Along with Pawar, there were four others on board the aircraft—Pawar’s personal security officer, one flight attendant, and two pilots.