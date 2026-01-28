Ajit Pawar’s plane flew for around 35 minutes before crashing; belonged to Delhi-based charter operator VSR

The Learjet 45 is a mid-size business jet aircraft manufactured by Canada’s Bombardier Aerospace, with around 640 such planes built during its manufacturing run between 1995 and 2012. (Express Photo)

The aircraft with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on board flew for around 35 minutes before crashing near Baramati, according to flight tracking data.

According to preliminary information provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), none of the five people on board survived the crash.

As it is a serious accident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to investigate the crash.

The jet — identified as a Learjet 45 bearing registration VT-SSK and operated by private jet charter operator VSR Aviation — took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at around 8:10 am and disappeared from the radar at about 8:45 am, as per the flight tracking data from Flightradar24. The flight path shows the aircraft making a loop to line up with the runway as it prepared to land at the Baramati airport, before disappearing from the flight tracker.