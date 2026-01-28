Ajit Pawar’s plane flew for around 35 minutes before crashing; belonged to Delhi-based charter operator VSR

The aircraft with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on board flew for around 35 minutes before crashing near Baramati, according to flight tracking data.
According to preliminary information provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), none of the five people on board survived the crash.
As it is a serious accident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is expected to investigate the crash.
The jet — identified as a Learjet 45 bearing registration VT-SSK and operated by private jet charter operator VSR Aviation — took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at around 8:10 am and disappeared from the radar at about 8:45 am, as per the flight tracking data from Flightradar24. The flight path shows the aircraft making a loop to line up with the runway as it prepared to land at the Baramati airport, before disappearing from the flight tracker.
Along with Pawar, there were four others on board the ill-fated aircraft — Pawar’s personal security officer, one attendant, and two pilots.
The Learjet 45 is a mid-size business jet aircraft manufactured by Canada’s Bombardier Aerospace, with around 640 such planes built during its manufacturing run between 1995 and 2012. The nine-seater jet that crashed belonged to Delhi-based VSR Aviation. Other details, including the age of the doomed plane, were not immediately available. According to the DGCA database, VSR had a fleet of 18 aircraft, including the one that crashed on Wednesday. The operator is based out of Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, as per the DGCA records.
As per information available on the operator’s website, its main services include private jet charter and leasing, and air ambulance services, and operates primarily from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bhopal. According to Registrar of Companies (RoC) records, VSR Aviation seemingly has two companies in its fold—VSR Ventures and VSR Aero Engineering—with Vijay Kumar Singh and Rohit Singh listed as directors. According to sources, Rohit Singh is Vijay Kumar Singh’s son, and both are pilots by training.
“VSR Aviation, with a team of experienced Aviation Professionals, also provides Aviation Consultancy, Spare Parts Supply, Aircraft Management (Operations, Maintenance, and Commercials), Liaisoning and Coordination with MOCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation), MHA (Ministry of Home Affair), DGCA, DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade), BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security), AAI (Airports Authority of India), and other organizations. VSR Aviation is dedicated to providing world-class aviation services and associate support to its customers in India for non-scheduled air transport,” says VSR Aviation website.
The website states that the operator has over 60 pilots and around 15 years of experience.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule has been announced, with most teams playing in India and Sri Lanka. India will face South Africa, while an India A team will play against USA and Namibia. Australia, England, and New Zealand have chosen to skip warm-up matches, with Australia and England playing in other series.