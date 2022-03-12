Airlines raise weekly domestic flights by 10.1% for summer 2022: DGCA

Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 10.1 per cent to 25,309 weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule, compared to 22,980 last season, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said Friday.

IndiGo has increased its domestic flights by 10.4 per cent to 11,130 weekly services for summer 2022 as compared to 10,084 weekly services in the corresponding period last year, the regulator noted. Air travel has been picking up in the last couple of weeks.

It said summer schedule has been finalised after a virtual meeting held last month. Summer schedule begins March 27 and ends on October 29.