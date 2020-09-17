scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Airlines have sought $1.5 bn interest-free credit, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Additionally, airlines have also requested that state-owned banks and financial institutions defer repayment of loans to aviation industry by six months and not treated them as non-performing assets (NPA), the minister noted in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2020 1:34:36 am
Hardeep Singh Puri Interview, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Domestic flights to resume, Domestic flights guidelines, India coronavirus, India covid lockdown, Indian expressCivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

To be able to cope with the loss of revenue on account of Covid-19, Indian airlines have sought interest-free credit of $1.5 billion from the Centre, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament Wednesday. Additionally, airlines have also requested that state-owned banks and financial institutions defer repayment of loans to aviation industry by six months and not treated them as non-performing assets (NPA), the minister noted in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

According to air traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday, 28.32 lakh domestic passengers travelled this August — the third full month of flight operations since the unlock — as against 1.18 crore passengers in August last year.

