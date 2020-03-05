Follow Us:
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Must Read

Airlines could lose up to $113 billion in passenger revenue due to coronavirus, says IATA

The last time the industry faced a revenue shock of this magnitude was in 2009 during the global financial crisis, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said at a media briefing in Singapore.

By: Reuters | Singapore | Published: March 5, 2020 4:29:34 pm
Boeing hit with .9 mn fine for alleged safety lapses The billion figure is for a scenario where the disease is contained in current markets with over 100 cases as of March 2, following a v-shaped recovery, IATA said. (Representative image, source: Bloomberg)

Airlines could lose $63 billion to $113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

The last time the industry faced a revenue shock of this magnitude was in 2009 during the global financial crisis, IATA Chief Economist Brian Pearce said at a media briefing in Singapore.

The $63 billion figure is for a scenario where the disease is contained in current markets with over 100 cases as of March 2, following a v-shaped recovery, IATA said.

The $113 billion estimate is for a scenario with a broader spreading of the disease.

This fall would translate to 11%-19% of worldwide passenger revenue loss.

IATA on Feb. 20 estimated the outbreak would cost carriers $29.3 billion in revenue, if the outbreak was largely confined to markets associated with China.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement