No airfare cap this festive season, Centre to ask airlines to keep prices reasonable

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the pressure on ticket prices is also linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which, he said, has pushed up the cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF). (Express photo)

The government is not planning to cap airfares during the upcoming festive season, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said Tuesday. However, airlines will be advised to keep ticket prices at a ‘reasonable level,’ he said, noting that higher fuel costs had increased operating expenses of aviation companies.

Naidu made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the signing of agreements for the next phase of UDAN scheme, a regional connectivity programme to make air travel affordable.

He said the government has previously engaged with airlines to address airfare concerns during festivals and important events.

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“We engage with the airlines continuously; we also have regular meetings with them. And we definitely point it to them that during this festive season, you have to ensure that the fair prices are kept at a reasonable level so that the people who want to travel, especially in these important times, get to see the benefit,” the minister said.