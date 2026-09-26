Coating flaw, delivery delay: What’s dragging Airbus shares down?

Acknowledging the issue after The Air Current flagged it for the first time, Airbus said safety was not affected. (Photo: Reuters)

Airbus shares dipped on Friday after the European planemaker admitted to a quality flaw on the fuselage of hundreds of A321neo jets.

The shares fell around 1.3%, below CAC 40 blue-chip stocks.

The flaw

According to Reuters, industry sources said an improperly applied coat of primer by an Italian supplier had left Airbus to face questions over quality controls in the major part of its factory ⁠system for the ​second time in a year.

A privately held company called TESI, which is a subcontractor to Italy’s Leonardo, applied an excessively thin layer of the primer on ​strengthening components known as stringers in the forward fuselage of a batch ‌of A321neo jets, Reuters reported, citing two sources.