Airbus & SAS Scandinavian Airlines to research hybrid, electric aircraft

French aerospace company Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SAS Scandinavian Airlines to undertake joint research on operational and infrastructural opportunities and challenges involved with the large-scale introduction of hybrid and full electric aircraft to airlines modus operandi.

Advertising

Speaking at Airbus Innovation Days 2019 here Wednesday, the company’s chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini pointed out that full scale jet propulsion using electric is not feasible. “If electric energy capabilities are 20 times denser than today, an aircraft can operate at half the load for one-fifth of its current range. So the way to go is hybrid,” she said.

The scope of project under the MoU includes five work packages, which focus on analysing the impact of ground infrastructure and charging on range, resources, time and availability at airports.

“The collaboration also includes a plan to involve a renewable energy supplier to ensure genuine zero carbon dioxide emissions operations are assessed. This multidisciplinary approach—from energy to infrastructure — aims to address the entire aircraft operations ecosystem in order to better support the aviation industry’s transition to sustainable energy,” Airbus said.

Advertising

It added that aircraft are roughly 80 per cent more fuel efficient per passenger kilometre than they were 50 years ago. However, with air traffic growth estimated to more than double over the next 20 years, reducing aviation’s impact on the environment remains the industry’s aim.

Airbus is also in partnership with Rolls Royce and Siemens to develop a hybrid-electric aircraft demonstrator E-Fan X that is expected to fly next year.

Elsewhere, Washington-headquartered Zunum Aero — backed by Airbus’ rival Boeing and US-based airline JetBlue — is also working on a range of 10-50 seater hybrid electric planes. The company announced development of a six-to-12 sear aircraft with its powertrain installed on a testbed to be flown this year. Zunum Aero aims to deliver its aircraft in 2022 and expects lower operating costs by 40-80 per cent.

British budget airline EasyJet is also looking to develop a fleet of electric planes to be operational on some of its short-haul routes by the end of next decade. For this, it has partnered with Wright Electric, which was founded in 2016, and already has two-seater electric planes with plans to fly a nine-seater this year. The manufacturing startup has also applied for a patent on a motor for an electric airplane.

(The correspondent was in Toulouse at the invite of Airbus)