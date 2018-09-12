Airbus A320neo aircraft: IndiGo takes another plane out of service

Earlier this month, another snag on Pratt & Whitney’s engine caused a GoAir flight en route to Pune from Bengaluru had to return soon after takeoff. (Reuters photo/File) Earlier this month, another snag on Pratt & Whitney’s engine caused a GoAir flight en route to Pune from Bengaluru had to return soon after takeoff. (Reuters photo/File)

Low-cost carrier IndiGo, which has grounded several of its Pratt & Whitney engine-powered Airbus A320neo aircraft in the past, took yet another one out of service on Monday after detections of oil chips in one of the engines, as per sources who did not wish to be named. The aircraft was grounded on Monday afternoon after it completed its Mumbai to New Delhi flight.

Confirming the grounding, IndiGo said in a statement: “Post normal completion of a flight, an IndiGo aircraft was proactively grounded for a routine engine replacement yesterday (Monday). There was no impact on our flight operations.”

In August, IndiGo had grounded a brand new Airbus A320 neo plane, which had flown less than 50 hours after it was delivered to the airline in July this year. Earlier this month, another snag on Pratt & Whitney’s engine caused a GoAir flight en route to Pune from Bengaluru had to return soon after takeoff.

Last month, civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu asked DGCA to probe the engine issues and exhorted that “security of passengers is paramount importance and not be compromised at any cost”.

