Air traffic sees double-digit growth first time this year

Air traffic growth rebounded to double digits in November, mainly due to start of the tourist season, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Thursday.

Air passenger growth saw 11.2 per cent jump this November over the same month last year — the first time it grew in double digits during January-November period this calendar year. For the January-November period, the growth rate was 3.86 per cent. Passenger load factor is an indicator that measures the percentage of available seating capacity that is filled with passengers.

For the January-November period, 13.11 crore passengers were carried as opposed to 12.62 crore carried in the same period last year. During this year, April was the only month when passenger growth had fallen by 4.5 per cent while March was nearly flat in terms of growth. Shut down of Jet Airways was one of the main reasons for fall during April.

