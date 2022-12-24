Air passengers may get to fly free in case of involuntary downgrade: DGCA

Air passengers may get to soon fly free in case of a class downgrade by the airline with the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) working on a policy to protect passengers from arbitrary downgrade by airlines.

As airlines across the world, including Indian, witness a record surge in passengers travelling for holidays, there have been several reports of passengers being downgraded by the airlines due to reasons like change of aircraft, over booking and unserviceable seats etc. “The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily from his booked class of ticket, to receive the full value of ticket including taxes as refund from the airline and the airline will carry the passenger free of cost in the next available class,” the DGCA said in a statement.

The statement added that the proposal, however, will go through stakeholder consultation and the final regulation shall be published and made applicable afterwards.

These new rules will be applicable when a passenger, who has booked his ticket on first class, business class or premium economy, is downgraded to a lower class by the airline at the time of check-in due to various reasons like unserviceable seats, change of aircraft, overbooking, etc.

These rules will, however, not regulate voluntary downgrades, where the airline offers the passenger some kind of an incentive – in terms of free coupons for future travels etc.