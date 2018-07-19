Air passenger traffic up 18 per cent in June

The top five carriers – IndiGo, Jet Airways, Air India, SpiceJet and Go Air – flew with passenger load factor (PLF) between 79.5 per cent and 93.3 per cent during June. The top five carriers – IndiGo, Jet Airways, Air India, SpiceJet and Go Air – flew with passenger load factor (PLF) between 79.5 per cent and 93.3 per cent during June.

The demand for air travel continues to be high as airlines reported over 18 per cent jump in passenger traffic in June. According to the DGCA data released on Wednesday, domestic air passenger increased to 11.32 million last month, compared with 9.56 million in June 2017.

The top five carriers – IndiGo, Jet Airways, Air India, SpiceJet and Go Air – flew with passenger load factor (PLF) between 79.5 per cent and 93.3 per cent during June. Low-cost airline SpiceJet continued to remain in pole position among all key scheduled carriers on the PLF front at 93.3 per cent.

Mumbai-based Go Air recorded a load factor of 88.6 per cent, followed by market leader IndiGo (88.3 per cent), Air India (80.9 per cent) and Jet Airways (79.5 per cent). Tata Sons’ JVs Air Asia and Vistara recorded an occupancy of 89.6 per cent and 86.4 per cent respectively on their flights during the last month.

The domestic aviation industry witnessed a growth of 16.53 per cent in May this year as spot fares were up 15-20 per cent on key metro routes. Airlines targeted spot fares to offset rising input costs. —FE

