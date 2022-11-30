scorecardresearch
Air India to leverage Vistara’s skills: CEOs

“The skills, people, systems and processes that have driven Vistara’s success will complement, strengthen and accelerate Air India’s Vihaan.AI transformation programme,” Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD Air India said in a statement.

Air India would have seen retirement of about 5,000 employees over a period of five years starting 2022 – that was expedited through a VRS scheme leading to about 3,000 exits. (Representational/File)

Air India and the Tata Group are set to leverage Vistara’s learning and its people that have helped the latter create a niche for itself in a market where 80% of fliers prefer low-cost carriers, hinted chief executives of Air India and Vistara.

"The skills, people, systems and processes that have driven Vistara's success will complement, strengthen and accelerate Air India's Vihaan.AI transformation programme," Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD Air India said in a statement.

Kannan said that Vistara’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. “… the combined entity will also greatly benefit from the experience, expertise and enterprise of each of the Vistara staff members. In fact, it is what the shareholders are counting on,” he said in an email to employees.

Air India would have seen retirement of about 5,000 employees over a period of five years starting 2022 – that was expedited through a VRS scheme leading to about 3,000 exits. Vistara has about 4,700 employees.

