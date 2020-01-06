Air India to clawback salary, benefits of employees who leave before stipulated period

In November, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had informed the Rajya Sabha that he had “not heard of any single case where anybody has resigned” from Air India. In November, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had informed the Rajya Sabha that he had “not heard of any single case where anybody has resigned” from Air India.

State-owned Air India has warned Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) and aircraft maintenance engineers that if they leave the organisation after completing their aircraft training but without “completing their stipulated bond period”, their salaries and benefits would be clawed back from them.

“All such aircraft maintenance engineers would be required to refund the cost of training, hotel expenses, travel allowance/dearness allowance, salary for the training period, and the opportunity cost of training to the AIESL,” an order from the office of Executive Director, Engineering, said.

If the employee fails to pay the said amounts, it will be recovered from his final settlement, the order said. In November, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had informed the Rajya Sabha that he had “not heard of any single case where anybody has resigned” from Air India.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), however, in a letter dated December 23, contradicted the minister’s claims and said that as Air India pilots were being “paid only half of what other air carriers are offering”, most of the CAT 3B qualified co-pilots were leaving to join other private carriers. “We are losing these experienced co-pilots to other carriers who value them and have understood their importance of their experience,” the IPCA had said in its letter.

The pilots association had, in its letter, also said that since the government had decided not to extend any further financial support to the debt-laden national carrier, they should be allowed to leave the organisation without serving any notice period. Air India, which has a debt of around Rs 54,000 crore, has been struggling to find buyers. Puri has earlier also said that if the airline did not find buyers, it would have to stop all operations and shut down.

During another press conference on December 31, Puri had said that though there were no two thoughts that the airline has to be privatised, the government could not be “slave to deadlines”.

“Air India is a first-class airline, but there are no two views that privatisation has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines,” Puri had said. A senior Air India official had on December 31, however, warned that the airline might have to to shut down by June unless it finds a buyer as “piecemeal” arrangements cannot be sustained for long.

