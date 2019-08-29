Air India to ban single-use plastic on flights from October 2

Air India, India’s national airline, will ban the usage of single-use plastic aboard its flight from October 2, 2019. In the first phase, the ban will come into effect on all flights of Air India Express and Alliance air flights. In the second phase, the ban will be implemented in all Air India flights.

Underlining the steps that the airline will take to reduce the usage of plastic on board, Air India in a statement said, “Plastic teacups and tumblers will be replaced with sturdy paper cups and tumblers. Crew meal cutlery will be replaced with lightweight steel cutlery. Cake slices uplifted in the snacks box will be replaced with muffins to avoid the present plastic wrapping. Banana chips and sandwiches that are presently packed in the plastic pouch will be now be served in butter paper pouch.”

The airline also added that for special meals that are ordered in advance, the company will use eco-friendly birch wood cutlery instead of plastic cutlery.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address urged a reduction in the use of single-use plastic. The Union government is set to announce the “first big step” towards freeing India of single-use plastic on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to a report in news agency Reuters, PM Modi will announce a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws on October 2. The ban will be comprehensive and will cover manufacturing, usage and import of plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets.

The ban on the first six items of single-use plastics will clip 5% to 10% from India’s annual consumption of about 14 million tonnes of plastic, an official added. Penalties for violations of the ban will probably take effect after an initial six-month period to allow people time to adopt alternatives