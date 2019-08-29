Govt committed privatise Air India, whoever acquires it will be very fortunate: Aviation Minister

After efforts to sell 76 per cent stake in debt-laden Air India failed to take off last year, Union Civil Aviation Minister said on Thursday the government was committed to the disinvestment of the national carrier and whoever acquired it would be very fortunate.

“Whoever acquires Air India will be very fortunate and will be able to run it according to strong private sector principles,” ANI quoted Puri as saying at an event.

The government is expected to soon start the disinvestment process for Air India, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore. Puri said the priority for the government would be to get the best possible deal in the shortest period.

“The government’s determination to privatise Air India is a given. We have to get the best possible deal and get it in the shortest time available. People are very much interested in acquiring Air India,” the Union Minister said.

In July, PTI reported that Air India had stopped giving promotions for its employees and recruiting new personnel. The airline has around 10,000 permanent employees.

The government is looking to complete the Air India stake sale in the next four to five months. Air India is currently making revenue of Rs 15 crore every day.

In her maiden Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in view of current macro-economic parameters, the government would not only reinitiate the process of strategic disinvestment of Air India but would offer more central public sector enterprises for strategic participation by the private sector.

On March 28 last year, the government came out with a preliminary document seeking bids and, in the 19 days that followed, received over 160 queries from various parties seeking clarifications about the disinvestment process.

However, the government announced on May 31 that at the end of the deadline for submitting Expressions of Interest (EoIs), it had received no bids from any entity to acquire 76% stake in Air India.