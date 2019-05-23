Air India, SpiceJet add host of new flights on routes vacated by Jet Airways

With Jet Airways grounded and its overseas flying rights and slots at domestic airport given out to rival carriers, the latter are swiftly adding new flights on international and domestic routes. While Air India on Wednesday announced more frequencies to Dubai, SpiceJet introduced 20 new domestic flights. The new Air India flights will start from next month, while SpiceJet will start operations on new routes from the last week of the month.

Air India said it will add 3,500 more seats per week each on the Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Dubai sectors. There was a significant fall in international capacity after Jet’s groundings, prompting the government to award these routes.

The national carrier bagged the majority of Jet’s quota of international seats, while IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara made gains in terms of new routes.

Jet was India’s largest scheduled operator accounting for 13.8 per cent market share in international operations in FY18. As per experts, fares on international routes are up 15-20 per cent year-on-year due to Jet’s grounding.

Apart from the Dubai sector, Air India has also introduced multiple new flights on the domestic network. Starting June 5, it will operate new flights between Bhopal-Pune and Chennai-Varanasi. It also announced more frequencies on the Delhi-Raipur, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Vadodra, Chennai-Ahmedabad, Chennai-Kolkata and Mumbai-Vizag routes.

SpiceJet has been adding flights at a fast clip using Boeing 737 aircraft from Jet’s grounded fleet. It has announced 106 new flights so far, which include 73 connecting Mumbai, 16 from Delhi and 8 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.

The carrier on Wednesday said it will add 20 new flights mainly from Mumbai. Jet held around 400 slots at Delhi and Mumbai airports. —FE