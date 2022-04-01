scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Air India: probe on as man says served non-vegetarian

An issue of non-veg meal alleged to have been served to one of the passengers... was raised in the social media platform. The concerned crew were immediately barred from flying duties and an inquiry has been initiated.

Written by Pranav Mukul | New Delhi |
April 1, 2022 3:55:27 am
"Various SOPs for crew have been reiterated to ensure no scope is left for such aberrations," the spokesperson added.

Tata Group-owned Air India has barred some of its crew members from flying duties and launched an investigation after a passenger on its Tokyo-Delhi flight on March 25 alleged he was served non-vegetarian food.

“An issue of non-veg meal alleged to have been served to one of the passengers… was raised in the social media platform. The concerned crew were immediately barred from flying duties and an inquiry has been initiated. Air India has zero tolerance towards any kind of lapse in service even if it is inadvertent,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“Various SOPs for crew have been reiterated to ensure no scope is left for such aberrations,” the spokesperson added.

