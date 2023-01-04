scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag

The Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 (Delhi-Paris) was involved in air turnback due to slats drive snag message, a source said.

Air India flight encounters snag, returns (FILE)
Listen to this article
Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A Paris-bound Air India returned to Delhi airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a snag, according to sources.

The Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-AND operating flight AI143 (Delhi-Paris) was involved in air turnback due to slats drive snag message, a source said.

Another source said there were around 210 passengers onboard and the plane returned to the airport at about 2.25 pm. It had taken off at around 1.30 pm.

There was no immediate response to a query sent to Air India seeking comments on the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:52 IST
Next Story

Shakira writes about ‘betrayal’, healing wounds while suffering from a ‘heartbreak’; see her post

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close