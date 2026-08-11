Marijuana found in sample of Air India pilot whose flight fell 300 feet, injured 24

The confirmatory drug test of the Air India pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight that fell 300 feet, leaving 24 people injured, has come in as positive for marijuana, according to sources.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had said on Sunday that the preliminary drug screening gave a “non-negative” result.

The samples were sent for confirmatory testing, and the result has come as positive with the substance identified as marijuana, it is learnt. Confirmatory tests are required in the case of a non-negative preliminary screening as certain foods and medications can throw up false positives in initial screenings.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several passengers injured after Air India flight encounters severe air turbulence while travelling from Phuket to Delhi. Visuals from IGI Airport where an injured passenger is being moved into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/ybchsVDeoM — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

Emails sent to MoCA, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the confirmatory drug test did not elicit any response. Air India didn’t comment on the development.

The Air India Airbus A320 aircraft, operating a flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, encountered a sudden altitude drop of about 300 feet, leaving 20 passengers and four cabin crew members injured; 17 of the 24 had to be hospitalised. The aircraft had 137 passengers, six cabin crew members, and two pilots on board. The incident was classified as serious and is under investigation by the AAIB.

The government and the airline had initially attributed the incident to severe turbulence.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several passengers injured after Air India flight encounters severe air turbulence while travelling from Phuket to Delhi pic.twitter.com/OM1lXKRKcm — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026

According to sources, the conduct of the pilots is also under the scanner, particularly in view of the positive drug test. Moreover, the aircraft may have faced some snags with its hydraulic and control systems, which will also be investigated by the AAIB, it is learnt. Aircraft manufacturer Airbus and French aviation accident investigation authority BEA will be assisting in the investigation.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of Air India management led by the airline’s outgoing CEO, Campbell Wilson, met senior MoCA officials, according to sources. Apart from Wilson, former aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, who is currently executive advisor to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, and Air India’s flight safety head Deepak Joshi also attended the meeting, it is learnt.

From the ministry’s side, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Samir Kumar Sinha, Director General of Civil Aviation Vir Vikram Yadav, and AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar are learnt to have been present.

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Asked about the meeting, Wilson told reporters outside the ministry that the Air India team was there to provide the ministry with “an update on the status of the investigation”.

As per DGCA rules on testing for psychoactive substances, in case the confirmatory test is found positive, the medical in-charge of the concerned organisation is required to consult a medical review officer (MRO) to determine if the result was due to a legitimate therapeutic treatment or some other innocuous source, and not drug abuse. For instance, pain relief medication containing codeine may trigger a positive result for opiates.

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If the MRO confirms it is a drug abuse case, there is an escalation ladder of disciplinary actions that comes into the picture. If it is the first incident of a positive drug test, the employee is referred to a specialist doctor, counsellor, or de-addiction centre for a rehabilitation programme, in consultation with the MRO.

To return to active duty, the employee must undergo new testing, receive a negative report, and obtain a fitness certificate from the organisation’s medical in-charge.

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In case of a second offence, the licence is suspended for three years. A third positive test result leads to the cancellation of licence.

It could not be immediately ascertained if the Air India pilot had tested positive in the past.

Meanwhile, AAIB said in a statement that it is “presently engaged in the systematic collection, preservation and examination of all relevant technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidences”.

“This includes examination of the aircraft and its systems, recorded flight data, relevant operational and maintenance records, medical information and interviews with persons concerned. All material evidence will be examined in its entirety before any conclusions are drawn,” it said.

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The AAIB said the sole objective of the investigation is to determine the circumstances and contributing factors relating to the occurrence and to identify appropriate safety measures to prevent recurrence. It also cautioned that no inference about the probable cause of the incident should be drawn from any isolated information.

“Certain records, statements, medical information and other material collected during the investigation are protected and confidential in accordance with the applicable investigation framework. Maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of the investigation process is essential to a fair, objective and technically sound determination of the facts,” it said.

“The AAIB, therefore, requests all concerned, including the media and the public, to respect the investigation process and refrain from drawing conclusions on the basis of incomplete, unverified or selectively available information,” it added.