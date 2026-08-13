‘Drug test for all pilots’: Air India e-mail after Phuket-Delhi incident

24 people, including passengers, were injured after Air India flight AI2379 fell 300 feet mid-air while travelling from Phuket to Delhi, in an incident initially attributed to turbulence.

Written by: Sukalp Sharma, Sakshi Chand
2 min readUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 03:47 PM IST
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the August 4 incident, in which the Air India A320 aircraft, VT-EXO, operating flight AI2379, lost about 300 feet of altitude during cruise.The plane fell 300 feet mid-air and 24 people were injured. (ANI Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
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Air India said Thursday that all group pilots, including those from Air India Express, will undergo a mandatory drug test starting today, i.e., August 13.

An e-mail sent this morning – which was seen by The Indian Express – said the tests will screen for ‘any substances or medications not permitted under prevailing regulations’.

All tests, the e-mail also said, would be ‘conducted concurrently with training’ at the airline’s Gurugram facility or – in the cases of flights in the air at this time or pilots not in Delhi-NCR – at Air India offices in destination cities.

“This initiative, which goes beyond regulatory requirements, reflects our determination to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to our passengers, stakeholders and the community at large,” the e-mail said.

Air India has not commented on the e-mail at this time.

The expanded drug tests order comes days after an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight was involved ⁠in ​a serious mid-air incident. The plane fell 300 feet mid-air and 24 people were injured.

The incident was initially attributed to severe turbulence. However, sources have said drug tests of the pilot-in-command have since come back “positive for marijuana”.

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However, sources have also suggested the plane – an Airbus A320 – faced issues with hydraulic and control systems just before the incident.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is probing the incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
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Sukalp Sharma is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 16 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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