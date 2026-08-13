‘Drug test for all pilots’: Air India e-mail after Phuket-Delhi incident

The plane fell 300 feet mid-air and 24 people were injured. (ANI Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)

Air India said Thursday that all group pilots, including those from Air India Express, will undergo a mandatory drug test starting today, i.e., August 13.

An e-mail sent this morning – which was seen by The Indian Express – said the tests will screen for ‘any substances or medications not permitted under prevailing regulations’.

All tests, the e-mail also said, would be ‘conducted concurrently with training’ at the airline’s Gurugram facility or – in the cases of flights in the air at this time or pilots not in Delhi-NCR – at Air India offices in destination cities.

“This initiative, which goes beyond regulatory requirements, reflects our determination to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to our passengers, stakeholders and the community at large,” the e-mail said.