DGCA sends another show cause notice to Air India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued another show cause notice to Air India for not following procedures to handle unruly passengers on a flight between Paris and New Delhi.

The regulator said that there were two incidents on the Air India Flight (AI-142) on December 6, 2022.

The regulator said that one passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory, was drunk and not listening to the crew,and another allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat of a female passenger.

This is the second show cause notice to Air India by the aviation regulator with the first notice on an incident that happened on Air India flight AI102 – operating between New York and New Delhi – on November 26, where a passenger relieved himself on a fellow woman passenger in an inebriated condition. The regulator had termed the conduct of Air India in handling an unruly passenger ‘to be unprofessional and that has led to a systemic failure.’

“M/s Air India didn’t report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023. After perusal of the reply submitted by M/s Air India through email dated 06.01.2023, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of unruly passengers have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed,” the aviation regulator said in the statement.As part of the notice, the regulator has given the airline two weeks time to submit their reply to the regulator “and based on that further action will be taken”.