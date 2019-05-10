Air India offers ‘hefty discounts’ on last-minute bookings

Bringing respite from soaring air travel fares, Air India stated Friday that the airlines will offer ‘hefty discounts’ on last-minute sales. PTI quoted an Air India official who informed that the national carrier shall offer a flat fifty per cent discount.

The announcement comes as pleasant news for air travelers who have to shell out more money as the airline industry grapples with the after-effects of the grounding of Jet Airways.

Air India has decided to sell the very last minutes inventory within three hours of departure at a “hefty discount,” the airline said in a statement, without specifically quantifying the discount.

The decision was taken after a commercial review meeting of the airline at its headquarters on Friday, the airline statement added.

Usually, customers have to accept around forty per cent greater charges for air travel for last-minute bookings. However, in case of a demand-supply mismatch following the grounding of Jet Airways, the difference is much higher normally, an airline official was quoted as saying.

Now the last-minute travelers, especially those travelling for urgencies, can book tickets at much cheaper level, the airline added.

Tickets can be booked from its counters, on the website, on the mobile app, or through agents, the statement informed.