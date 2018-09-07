Air India flight lands on under-construction runway in Maldives, pilots taken off duty

In a major security lapse, an Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram landed on an under-construction runway at Male airport in Maldives on Friday, PTI reported. The A320 neo plane was carrying 136 passengers along with crew on board.
A senior Air India official said the aircraft “VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male”, adding that tyres of the plane were deflated and was towed away to the parking bay.
An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft landed on a wrong runway at the airport but did not provide specific details.
An Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news agency that the plane landed at an “uncommissioned runway”. A senior DGCA official said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been informed since it is a serious incident.
The airline spokesperson said that the two pilots must have applied brakes on realising that they landed on a wrong runway, resulting in damage to the tyres. “The local authorities are conducting a probe,” he added.
Meanwhile, the two pilots have been taken off duty, following the incident. A senior official at DGCA said both pilots of the plane have been “off rostered”. Off rostering refers to pilots being taken off their flying duties.
-With inputs from agencies
