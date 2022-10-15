scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Watch: Air India pilot’s special announcement commemorating JRD Tata’s first commercial flight 90 years ago

It was on October 15, 1932 that JRD Tata made history by flying his first commercial flight from Karachi in Pakistan to Juhu in Mumbai.

Air India remembers J R D tata's first commercial flight (Express)

Commemorating the 90th anniversary of JRD Tata’s first commercial flight, the pilot of a Dubai-Amritsar aircraft on Saturday recalled the “historic moment”, one which marked “the beginning of an era of aviation” for India. It was on October 15, 1932 that Tata made history by flying his first commercial flight from Karachi in Pakistan to Juhu in Mumbai.

“Today is a very special day for Indian aviation. It was 90 years ago, on this very day, armed with a pair of goggles, navigation charts, and a slide rule, that a young JRD Tata scripted history for India by flying his first commercial flight,” the pilot announced.

Tata carried 25 kilograms of air mail from Karachi and landed in Juhu, Mumbai on his first trip, he added.

“Little did we know then that this historic moment would be a precursor to the launch of India’s iconic carrier Air India, and the beginning of an era of aviation for the nation”, the pilot said.

