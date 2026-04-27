Air India insurance premium rises just 10% despite worst crash

Almost 95% of the Air India policy has been reinsured with a clutch of reinsurers led by AIG, Axa and Allianz. (Image: Air India)

Air India has renewed its aviation insurance at only a modest increase in cost, despite one of the most severe incidents in its recent history in Ahmedabad. The Tata group-owned carrier has secured coverage for the year with a premium that is about 10% higher than last year, reflecting resilience in negotiations aided by soft global market conditions.

Industry sources indicate that the airline will pay roughly $33 million in premiums this cycle, compared to approximately $30 million previously.

Air India did not respond to a mail from The Indian Express.

This renewal continues to cover an extensive risk portfolio, including about $20 billion in assets and liabilities across a fleet of nearly 300 aircraft. The airline’s liability coverage is understood to remain at around $1.5 billion.