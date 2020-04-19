Airlines begin flight bookings: Here are the cheapest tickets between metros

Air India Saturday announced that it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively. Air India Saturday announced that it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively.

As the 40-day nationwide lockdown ends on May 3, several airlines have begun accepting advance bookings for flights from the day after despite Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri advising against it.

Air India Saturday announced that it has opened bookings on select domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively. Private carrier Indigo Airlines too said it would resume flight operations from May 4 in a phased manner. It will also reopen selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines.

So far, Air India is offering the cheapest tickets from Delhi to Mumbai and vice versa as compared to other carriers.

Note: The fares might vary according to demand and time of checking the prices.

Here’s a look at the minimum flight fares for various sectors post lockdown

Air India

Air India, which has been active in bringing back stranded Indians from foreign countries and also helping in repatriating foreigners to their respective countries in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, is offering the cheapest ticket price from Delhi to Mumbai flights for May 4 starting at Rs 2,390. While the fare for its Mumbai-Delhi flights starts at Rs 2,861.

Ticket price for Air India flight departing from Delhi to Kolkata on May 4, however, starts at Rs 5,172. For May 5, the lowest ticket price is Rs 3,912, for May 6 it is Rs 3,072, and Rs 2,442 for May 7. Meanwhile, a Kolkata-Delhi flight will cost a minimum of Rs Rs 3,039 on May 4 and Rs 2,619 on May 5.

The ticket fare for Delhi-Chennai flight starts at Rs 2,810 and for Chennai-Delhi flight starts at Rs 2,801.

Indigo Airline

The low-budget carrier has priced its Delhi-Mumbai flight on May 4 at Rs 2,500. While travelling back on the same day would cost one at least Rs 3,365. The Delhi-Kolkata flight fare starts at Rs 2,945 and that of Delhi-Kolkata at Rs 3,226.

And travelling from Delhi to Chennai will cost at least Rs 2,732, while a return journey on the same day will cost Rs 2,688.

SpiceJet

Boarding a SpiceJet flight on May 4 to travel from Delhi to Mumbai will a minimum of Rs 2,673, while the lowest fare for Mumbai-to-Delhi journey is Rs 3,069. The lowest fare of Delhi-Kolkata flight is Rs 5,293 while that of Kolkata-Delhi flight is Rs 2,819. A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Chennai on May 4 will cost Rs 3,258 while the flight from Chennai to Delhi starts at Rs 3,784.

