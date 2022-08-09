Air India increases Delhi to Vancouver direct flight frequency from three times week to daily

Domestic airline Air India has increased the frequency of its direct flight between New Delhi and Vancouver in Canada from three times a week to a daily service.

This became possible with the return to service of the wide body Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft that has a three-class configuration of first, business and economy, the airlines said in a release.

Schedule of the daily direct flights between New Delhi and Vancouver. (Image: Screengrab-official release)

The restoration of these aircraft will allow Air India to increase its frequency and network over the coming months, the Tata Group-owned airline said.

“It is another sign of recovery from the pandemic and caters to strong customer demand. More importantly, it marks the first step in restoring Air India’s fleet and international network,” Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO of Air India was quoted in the release as saying.

Air India now has 43 wide body aircraft, of which 33 are optional. The remaining aircraft will be added by early next year, as per the release.