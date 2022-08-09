Air India increases Delhi to Vancouver direct flight frequency from three times week to daily

August 9, 2022 10:42:23 am
Domestic airline Air India has increased the frequency of its direct flight between New Delhi and Vancouver in Canada from three times a week to a daily service.
This became possible with the return to service of the wide body Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft that has a three-class configuration of first, business and economy, the airlines said in a release.
The restoration of these aircraft will allow Air India to increase its frequency and network over the coming months, the Tata Group-owned airline said.
“It is another sign of recovery from the pandemic and caters to strong customer demand. More importantly, it marks the first step in restoring Air India’s fleet and international network,” Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO of Air India was quoted in the release as saying.
Subscriber Only Stories
Air India now has 43 wide body aircraft, of which 33 are optional. The remaining aircraft will be added by early next year, as per the release.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Japan’s Kishida likely to retain finance minister in reshuffle: sources
Congress to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from September 7
Bronze medallist Jaismine’s passion: Fuelled by legend of Asian Games champ Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
TMC workers vandalise party MLA’s house in Bengal alleging he took cash for posts
Will Smith’s daughter Willow on his Oscars slap incident: ‘I accept my family for their humanness’
Bengaluru Metro increases non-peak hour frequency to 15 minutes
Odisha to introduce gender equity curriculum in government schools
Delhi weather: No rain, warm day forecast for the city today
Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
BJP leader found dead in Telangana; police suspect suicide
Ghaziabad police question woman lugging trolley bag at night, find body of live-in partner inside
Stock Market Holiday 2022: Indian equity and currency markets closed on account of Muharram