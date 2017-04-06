Air India in codesharing agreement with Croatia Airlines

The partnership will strengthen the network and connectivity of both the national flag carrier of India and Croatia Airlines, the official said. (Representational image) The partnership will strengthen the network and connectivity of both the national flag carrier of India and Croatia Airlines, the official said. (Representational image)

Air India (AI) has partnered with Croatia Airlines to provide seamless connectivity to the Eastern European nation.

As part of a codeshare agreement signed recently, Air India customers will be allowed to travel to Zagreb, Dubrovnik and Split cities in the European nation on the Croatian flag carrier’s flights from Frankfurt, London, Vienna, Rome and Paris and vice versa, an AI official said. Similarly, India-bound passengers of the Croatian carrier will get an unhindered access to Air India’s flights to New Delhi and Mumbai from Frankfurt, London, Vienna, Rome and Paris and vice versa, the official said.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence. Both AI and Croatia Airlines are part of the 28-member global airlines grouping, Star Alliance.

The Zagreb-based airline flies to 39 destinations across Europe with a fleet of 14 aircraft. “With the implementation of this codeshare, both airlines would be the first and only carriers from their respective countries to offer services between India and Croatia,” the official added.



