Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue

Boeing Dreamliners are at ‌the centre of an ongoing probe ‌into ‌the deadly ‌crash in Ahmedabad last ‍year.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 07:25 PM IST
Air India Boeing 787 DreamlinerAir India Boeing 787 Dreamliner. (Credit: airindia.com)
Make us preferred source on Google

Air India said on Monday it had grounded one ‍of ⁠its Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one ​of its pilots ‌reported an issue ​with the engine fuel control switch.

The fuel control switch of Dreamliners are at ‌the centre of the ongoing probe ‌into ‌the deadly ‌air crash in Ahmedabad last ‍year which killed 260 people — 241 on board and 19 on the ground.

The aircraft has two fuel control switches, one for each of the two engines. A preliminary investigation into the Ahmedabad crash revealed that moments after lift-off, both the switches transitioned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ position within a second of each other.

DGCA-mandated fuel switch inspection

Following the crash in June 12, 2025, the DGCA mandated a precautionary inspection of the fuel control switches’ locking mechanism on all Boeing aircraft belonging to Air India and its low-cost airline arm Air India Express. No issues were found with the mechanism in any of the planes.

(This is a developing story)

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's reference to Gen Naravane's unpublished memoir triggers Lok Sabha uproar
Rani Mukerji
Move over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan -- it’s Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah, Kajol taking over Bollywood’s cop universe
Katie Leung played Cho Chang in the Harry Potter franchise and now plays Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton season 4.
Once a victim of racial attacks for romancing Harry Potter, Katie Leung is now Lady Araminta Gun in Bridgerton
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Elephants
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Claude
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Advertisement
Must Read
India A vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm up Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates: Tilak Varma will be in focus as he returns from injury. (BCCI Photo)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Government explores return of Formula 1 to India, Sports Minister inspects Buddh circuit
India Formula 1
Users increasingly likely to follow AI chatbot’s advice without question, Anthropic study finds
Claude
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Apple’s first foldable iPhone might be a flip-style device instead of book design: Report
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Why elephants’ feet, not the ears, are their most powerful sensory tool
Elephants
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
Indian-origin entrepreneur shares how one cold email to a CEO transformed his career: 'He responded in an hour'
Mehl Nariyawala, the co-founder and President of Matic Robots, took to X and shared screenshots of the email exchange
Watch: Japanese volleyball star Yuji Nishida’s dramatic court-side apology goes viral after serve hits staffer
He went on to slip rapidly across the court towards her and lowered his head in a dramatic apology
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement