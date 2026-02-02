Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner after pilot flags fuel control switch issue

Air India said on Monday it had grounded one ‍of ⁠its Boeing 787 Dreamliners after one ​of its pilots ‌reported an issue ​with the engine fuel control switch.

The fuel control switch of Dreamliners are at ‌the centre of the ongoing probe ‌into ‌the deadly ‌air crash in Ahmedabad last ‍year which killed 260 people — 241 on board and 19 on the ground.

The aircraft has two fuel control switches, one for each of the two engines. A preliminary investigation into the Ahmedabad crash revealed that moments after lift-off, both the switches transitioned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ position within a second of each other.