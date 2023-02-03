scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Air India Express flight to Kozhikode returns to Abu Dhabi after flames seen in engine

Air India Express informed that the flight had landed safely and all passengers were safe

The DGCA stated that the aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout. (Representational Photo/Facebook)
Listen to this article
Air India Express flight to Kozhikode returns to Abu Dhabi after flames seen in engine
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An Air India Express flight to Kozhikode returned to Abu Dhabi shortly after take off as flames were detected in one of its engines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday. The airline company said all passengers were safe.

According to the DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard the flight. “Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb,” it said in a statement.

An Air India official, meanwhile, told ANI, “Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport.”

The incident comes weeks after an Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat returned after take off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system. Flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 am returned to the international airport at 9.17 am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 10:26 IST
Next Story

‘If Virat Kohli is not around he should be the first choice’: Dinesh Karthik names Kohli’s replacement for T20Is

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close