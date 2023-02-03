Air India Express flight to Kozhikode returns to Abu Dhabi after flames seen in engine

An Air India Express flight to Kozhikode returned to Abu Dhabi shortly after take off as flames were detected in one of its engines, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday. The airline company said all passengers were safe.

According to the DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard the flight. “Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb,” it said in a statement.

An Air India official, meanwhile, told ANI, “Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport.”

The incident comes weeks after an Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat returned after take off due to a technical glitch in its onboard computer system. Flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 am returned to the international airport at 9.17 am after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.