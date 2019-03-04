Air India crew to say ‘Jai Hind’ after every in-flight announcement

In line with the “mood of the nation”, Air India on Monday issued an advisory, asking its crew members to say “Jai Hind” after every in-flight announcement “with much fervour”.

Advertising

“With immediate effect, all (crew) are required to announce ‘Jai Hind’ at the end of every announcement after a slight pause and much fervour,” the advisory issued by Amitabh Singh, Director Operations, Air India, said.

While former Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani had issued a similar directive to pilots in 2016, PTI quoted an official as saying that the current advisory was a reminder to the staff in line with the “mood of the nation”.

Faced with numerous complaints from its customers of being ‘inhospitable’ and ‘insensitive’, especially in times of flight delays, Lohani, during his first stint as Air India chief, issued a directive in May 2016, saying using the words ‘Jai Hind’ by the flight commander before takeoff would make a tremendous impact (on the passengers in case of delays).

Besides, Lohani in his communication had also asked the staff to be “courteous and polite” to passengers and said wearing a smile would be a “good thing”.

Last month, the Central government called back Lohani from retirement to head the cash-strapped national carrier as chairman and managing director for a second time within two years.

Advertising

His first tenure as Air India chief was from August 2015 to August 2017. Lohani was appointed Railway Board chairman in August 2017 and retired in December 2018.