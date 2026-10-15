Amid losses, headwinds, new Air India CEO announces dedicated cost savings team

Grappling with severe headwinds and mounting losses, Tata group airline Air India has set up a dedicated multidisciplinary, cross-functional team to identify cost-saving opportunities across the the airline group, with the new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam listing “cost consciousness” as a critical priority for the carrier. As part of the endeavour, Air India has tightened approvals for staff’s on-duty travel and is also launching an initiative to reward employees for cost reduction ideas.

“They (cost savings team) will systematically review all expenditure and identify cost-saving opportunities across functions. Please extend your full support and cooperation to the team as they undertake this important effort to help deliver cost efficiencies across the organisation,” Gebremariam said in an internal message to employees, urging them to build a mindset of “frugality, accountability, and thoughtful decision-making”.

“We should continually challenge ourselves to ask — is this expenditure necessary? Is there a more efficient way to achieve the same outcome? Small decisions, taken consistently across the organisation, can collectively strengthen our financial resilience,” said the new Air India CEO, who formally took charge on October 1. He said that the airline is navigating an “exceptionally challenging operating environment”.

In the face of challenges — which include external headwinds like airspace closures and surging jet fuel prices, as well as the impact of last year’s devastating crash of flight AI 171 — Air India posted a consolidated loss of over Rs 22,000 crore in 2025-26, more than double of its loss in the previous financial year. Amid the crises, Air India is also seeking about $1.5 billion from shareholders Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, it is learnt.

According to sources in the know, Gebremariam is also actively pursuing deeper integration and operational synergy between Air India and its budget airline Air India Express to curb widening financial losses. The steps are likely to include deduplication and integration of various administrative and operational departments and sharing common support teams wherever feasible.

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“Ongoing airspace closures, the conflict in the Middle East and its resulting operational disruptions, and persistently high jet fuel costs continue to place significant pressure on airlines across the industry. While these challenges may test us, they also reinforce the importance of standing together, supporting one another, and working collectively toward our shared goals. Our ability to overcome these headwinds will depend not on individual efforts, but on how effectively we come together as one team,” Gebremariam said.

He told staff that while the external factors impacting the airline remain beyond its control, cost management still remains an area that employees can influence on a daily basis, and called on staff for their active participation and commitment in the effort.

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He announced a new initiative ‘PRABHAV – The Value Creator Award’, to encourage ideas from employees on cutting costs through measures like improved utilisation and processes, contract optimisation and renegotiation, optimal use of resources, cost effective and efficient procurement of goods and services, questioning the status quo, maximising revenue through new opportunities, and deriving greater value from existing products, services, and capabilities, among others.

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“As another step in reinforcing our focus on cost consciousness and disciplined decision-making, we have revised the SOD (staff on duty) approval matrix. Effective October 1, all approvals will now be routed through the HOD, CXO, and CEO, ensuring greater rigour, transparency, and alignment in decision-making across the organisation,” the Air India CEO told employees.

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Gebremariam stressed that the cost-saving measures are important as Air India’s transformation is not just about growth, but also building a “stronger, leaner, and more resilient” airline. “Every rupee we save creates an opportunity to reinvest in areas that matter most, whether it is enhancing our operations, improving our products and customer experience, or strengthening the foundations for our future growth. By embracing a culture of accountability, prudent spending, and operational excellence, each of us can play a meaningful role in shaping Air India’s long-term success,” he told staff.

Gebremariam is taking over the reins at Air India at a crucial juncture for the airline, which faces various challenges while pursuing a highly ambitious transformation programme. Earlier in his career, the aviation veteran oversaw one of most successful long-term transformations in the industry. Under Gebremariam’s leadership, Ethiopian Airlines transformed into a global airline and the largest carrier in Africa, and turned Addis Ababa into a major aviation hub. He served in Ethiopian Airlines for over 36 years, 11 of which were as group CEO. He took an early retirement from the airline in March 2022 due to health issues, and was a senior strategic advisor to Delta Air Lines of the US until recently.

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Gebremariam has a track record of driving sustained profitability while navigating complex economic cycles and dynamic and challenging global markets — experience that is particularly relevant for Air India. He will be steering the loss-laden airline through the next phase of its transformation programme. Under outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson — Air India’s first post-privatisation chief executive — the carrier embarked upon a journey to shrug off its legacy image of a rundown government-owned airline.

Despite numerous challenges, the foundational parts of its transformation plan have already been executed under Wilson’s watch. A new brand identity is in place, group airlines have been consolidated into two from four, synergies in their networks and operations has gone up considerably, massive aircraft orders are in place to ensure a steady stream of new jets, a large number of its legacy jets have been given modern cabins and more are being retrofitted, heavy investments have been made in technology and other key areas, and hiring for key operational roles is being done on a continuous basis.