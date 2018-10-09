Air India to connect Bengaluru with London from November 17

The non-stop flight will fulfil the long-standing demand of IT professionals and health tourism in the region. (Representational Image) The non-stop flight will fulfil the long-standing demand of IT professionals and health tourism in the region. (Representational Image)

State-owned Air India Tuesday said it will directly connect Bengaluru with London with a three-times-a-week flight starting November 17. The new flight will be operated by a Boeing 787 (Dreamliner) aircraft on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from Bengaluru and on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from London, Air India said in a release.

The national carrier has also offered special introductory two-way fare of Rs 1,29,500 for business class travel and Rs 35,220 for economy for the proposed flight, as per the release. The flight AI 177 will leave from Bengaluru at 0525 hours and arrive London at 1105 hours. In its return journey, the flight AI 178 will leave from London at 1300 hours and arrive in Bengaluru at 0400 hours, the airline said.

The non-stop flight will fulfil the long-standing demand of IT professionals and health tourism in the region, it added. Air India currently flies to London from New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App