Amid drug test row, Air India CEO’s call for building ‘culture of trust’

Outgoing Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday urged employees to work towards building a culture of trust and transparency, and do the right thing even “when no one is watching”, according to sources in the know. Wilson is also learnt to have encouraged Air India employees to voluntarily report transgressions and wrongdoings.

These comments by Wilson, which were made in a townhall with employees, came amid the controversy around the pilot-in-command of the August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight failing a drug test, testing positive for marijuana. While Wilson didn’t mention the Phuket-Delhi flight — which was involved in a sudden altitude-loss incident — his comments are being seen against the backdrop of the pilots’s failed drug test, sources indicated.

An Air India Airbus A320 aircraft — VT-EXO — operating a flight from Phuket to Delhi last Tuesday (August 4) encountered a sudden altitude drop of about 300 feet and caused injuries to 20 passengers and four cabin crew members, and 17 of the 24 had to be hospitalised. The aircraft had 137 passengers, six cabin crew members, and two pilots on board. The incident was classified as a serious incident and is under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The government and the airline had initially attributed the incident to severe turbulence. Conduct of the pilots is also under scanner, particularly in view of the positive drug test result of the PIC, as per sources. It is not clear when the substance was consumed, or whether he was operating the flight under drug influence. Moreover, the Airbus A320 jet also likely faced multiple snags with the aircraft’s hydraulic and control systems in quick succession at the time of the incident, which will also be investigated by the AAIB as a possible cause, it is learnt. Aircraft manufacturer Airbus and French aviation accident investigation authority BEA are assisting in the investigation.

The Air India CEO, who is expected to relinquish office next month, also told staff that while the airline has been grappling with a challenging operational environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, it remains focused on its long-term transformation programme and the path to profitability.

He said that over 100 new aircraft are scheduled to join Air India and Air India Express over the next two years, and another of its legacy 16 wide-body Boeing 787 jets planned to be sent for cabin upgrade in 2027. He also said that the airline is strengthening the foundations for sustainable growth, improved customer experience, and world-class operational performance.

Over the past six months, airlines globally have faced significant headwinds, with jet fuel prices surging during the March-May 2026 amid the West Asia conflict, while the closure of Pakistani airspace has increased flight times for Air India by up to three hours on several key routes to Europe and North America.

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Disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict have also increased operational complexity and fuel costs. In addition, the depreciation of the rupee and softer demand on the India-US corridor due to visa restrictions and trade-related uncertainties have added to industry-wide pressures. But Air India remains focused on building for the long term and continues to invest in its fleet, product, and operational capabilities. According to Wilson, the airline’s operational performance has also strengthened significantly.