Air India cancels New York, Newark flights as winter storm looms

Air India is cancelling all its flights to and from New York and Newark on January 25 and 26, the Tata Group airline said on Saturday, owing to the forecast of a severe winter storm across the US East Coast.

In a post on X, the airline said heavy snowfall is expected in New York, New Jersey and adjoining regions from early Sunday through Monday, significantly disrupting flight operations. The decision, it added, was taken in the interest of passenger and crew safety.

#TravelAdvisory A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations. In view of the safety, well-being and convenience… — Air India (@airindia) January 24, 2026

“In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January,” the airline said.

Air India assured affected passengers that its teams are on standby to provide assistance, including support with rebooking and other travel-related arrangements. Travellers scheduled to fly on the impacted dates have been advised to stay updated and reach out to customer support for help.

What to do if your flight has been cancelled?