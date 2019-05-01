Air India appoints ex-chief pilot, who failed alcohol test, as regional director, then holds posting order

Hours after issuing an order appointing its former chief of operations Arvind Kathpalia as the regional director of airline’s northern region, national carrier Air India issued another notification keeping the appointment order in abeyance until further notice. Kathpalia’s flying privileges were suspended in November for three years after he failed pre-flight alcohol test for the second time.

Notably, while the order appointing Kathpalia as the director for northern region was signed by Air India’s Director (Personnel) Amrita Sharan, the order keeping his appointment in abeyance was issued by the airline’s General Manager (Personnel) Ashwani Sehgal. Both the orders were issued with the approval of Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani.

Shortly before the second order was issued on Tuesday, an Air India spokesperson, defending Kathpalia’s appointment, had said: “Appointment of Arvind Kathpalia as director northern region is according to law. Earlier he was executive director and regional director is equivalent to executive director.”

As per the prevalent norms issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), when a pilot fails a pre-flight breathalyser test for the first time, his flying rights are suspended for three months. On the second occasion, it is suspended for three years and on the third instance, the pilot permanently loses the flying privileges. Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules prohibits crew members from partaking any alcoholic drink 12 hours prior to the commencement of a flight, and it is mandatory for him/her to undergo an alcohol test both before and after operating a flight.

Following DGCA’s action against Kathpalia in November last year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an order removing him from the position of Director (Operations). Kathpalia was scheduled to fly to London from Delhi, where he failed the alcohol test. In February 2017, Kathpalia’s flying licence was suspended for three months by DGCA for allegedly skipping the breath analyser test before a flight. However, in March 2017, prior to his licence suspension being ended, the Centre appointed him as Director of Operations for the flag-carrier.