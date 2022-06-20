‘Review plan to manage threat’: After two bird hits in a day, DGCA writes to airport operators

India’s aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has written to all airport operators asking them to work on managing the threat of bird strikes to aircraft. This comes a day after two separate flights suffered bird hits and had to return to their origin airports minutes after take-off.

“We are all aware that during the monsoon season wildlife (birds and animals) activity increases in and around airports. The presence of wildlife in the airport vicinity poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety,” DGCA noted in its letter written to Airports Authority of India and private airport operators on Monday. The Indian Express has reviewed a copy of this letter.

Explained | What are bird strikes and how they can affect flights

On Sunday, an IndiGo A320neo aircraft took off from Guwahati on Sunday morning when its left engine got damaged after suffering a bird hit when it was at an altitude of 1,600 feet. The pilots then declared an emergency and returned back to Guwahati. Further, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet-operated Boeing 737-800 plane suffered a bird strike Sunday afternoon, leading to one of its engines getting damaged and pilots making an emergency landing back at Patna airport.

“All airports are requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gap and ensure strict implementation of strategies for wildlife hazard management within and also outside the airfield,” it added.

The DGCA has asked the airports to ensure that within the airport premises, grass is trimmed and insecticide is sprayed, in addition to conducting frequent runway inspection for bird activities and deploying bird chasers and bird scaring devices. The regulator also asked airports to ensure regular garbage disposal in the operational area and avoidance of water concentration and open drains.

Further, it has asked airport operators to convene meetings of the Airport Environment Management Committee to discuss and review the implementation of the measures to reduce bird hazard outside the airport. “Frequent inspection by airport wildlife hazard management team/AEMC to be carried out for identification of sources of wildlife attraction such as garbage dump, open disposal of abattoir/butcheries waste, etc,” DGCA noted.