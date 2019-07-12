Toggle Menu
DGCA finds safety lapses by IndiGo, serves notices to four executives

The latest development comes after the DGCA on Tuesday issued showcause notices to SpiceJet and a clutch of airports— Chennai and Ahmedabad airports— for not being maintained as per its safety standards.

The aviation regulator carried out an audit at the IndiGo office in Gurgaon on July 8 and July 9, sources added. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo)

The audit team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found severe safety lapses with IndiGo airlines and issued showcause notices to four senior airline executives Friday, PTI reported quoting its sources. The aviation regulator carried out an audit at the IndiGo office in Gurgaon on July 8 and July 9, the report said.

“Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, Head of Training; Captain Hemant Kumar, Chief of Flight Safety; Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President – Operations; Captain Rakesh Srivastava, QA (Quality Assurance) and Ops Safety – these four executives of IndiGo have been issued showcause notices today,” PTI quoted sources as saying.

In the wake of multiple awry landing incidents across the country, the DGCA is conducting a special audit of airlines and airports in the monsoon-affected areas.

-with agency inputs from PTI

