After special audit, DGCA sends notices to 4 IndiGo officials over safety lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked four top executives of India’s largest airline IndiGo to show cause for safety lapses found at the organisation during an unplanned audit by the regulator.

According to a senior DGCA official, the notices dated July 12 have been sent to IndiGo’s head of training Captain Sanjiv Bhalla, IndiGo’s chief of flight safety Captain Hemant Kumar, senior vice president-operations Captain Ashim Mitra, and Captain Rakesh Srivastava, quality assurance and operations safety.

The audit that was conducted at IndiGo’s premises in Gurgaon on July 8 and 9, was part of a special audit by DGCA of all airlines and airports that are located in monsoon-affected areas in light of multiple landing incidents across the country.

E-mail query sent to IndiGo did not elicit any response.

In the notice sent to IndiGo’s head of training, a copy of which was seen by The Indian Express, the DGCA has pointed out that there is no safety action group within the training department to “discuss and resolve critical safety issues concerning training…”.

The DGCA’s audit of the airline was focused on the areas of occurrence reporting, flight operations quality assurance monitoring and analysis, implementation of safety management system, aircrew training, flight operations and airworthiness.

The aviation safety regulator also pointed out that IndiGo’s flight safety department had not escalated the issue regarding non-availability of crew and there was delay in carrying out corrective training of the involved crew to the safety review board. Those executives who have been issued the show-cause notices have been asked to respond within 15 days, the official said.

The regulator had issued similar notices last week to senior executives of SpiceJet, which saw a spate of runway excursion incidents within days.