After ICAO audit, DGCA tasked with licensing traffic control operators

Based on the audit of India’s air traffic control operations by the International Civil Aviation Organization in January, the civil aviation ministry has assigned the task of licensing air traffic control operators (ATCOs) to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is expected to firm up the processes to undertake the exercise by year-end. So far, the licensing and certification of ATCOs is done by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which handles the air navigation services.

“ICAO, after its audit, pointed out that the licensing of ATCOs should be done by an independent safety regulator and the civil aviation ministry has taken a view that it should be done by DGCA. The processes put in place by AAI are very efficient and we may simply adopt those but it might take till December for the regulator to start the exercise,” a senior DGCA official told The Indian Express, adding that the aviation watchdog will also be developing a surveillance system to oversee the almost 3,000 air traffic controllers in the country.

Post its full audit of the Indian civil aviation sector in November, the Montreal-based agency revised downwardly the effective implementation percentage of the ‘licensing’ aspect in India to 26.04 per cent, significantly lower than the global average of 72.88 per cent. However, in terms of air navigation services, the agency rated India’s effective implementation at 64 per cent, higher than the global 63.33 per cent.

ICAO conducted the full audit of India’s civil aviation sector in November, when it studied various aspects such as accident investigation, operations, airworthiness, air navigation, aerodromes, organisational structures, legislation, licensing patterns, policies for implementing laid down procedures, among others.

In response to an e-mail query sent by The Indian Express on the red-flags with ATCO licensing in the country, an ICAO spokesperson said: “The release of information pertaining to the outcomes of a safety oversight audit mission is governed by an agreement between ICAO and our 192 member States …”

To ensure that global aviation safety measures are complied with, the ICAO regularly carries out the universal safety oversight audit of its member states. The ICAO’s first audit mission to India was in 2012, while the last one was in 2015. The audit team presents its report to the headquarter team and draft report is made available to the authorities in about 90 days, who will then be required to provide its comment and draw its action plan on various aspects of the report and make it available to ICAO in 45 days. Post that, the report will be made available to the members states.

