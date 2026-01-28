After flight carrying Ajit Pawar crashed, operator blames poor visibility

The aircraft took two loops before the pilots made an approach from runway 2-9, and then they carried out a missed approach

In his first comments after the crash, VK Singh, director of VSR Corp., said that it primarily appears that the pilot could not see the runway and cited possible visibility issues. The aircraft took two loops before the pilots made an approach from runway 2-9, and then they carried out a missed approach, after which, again, they tried to make an attempt, Singh said outside the Mahipalpur compound of VSR after interacting with AAIB investigators.

“I also have no contact with the pilots. They are not there. It is a very unfortunate incident. We’re very sad about it. We are trying to first be with the family, solidly with the family, who have lost kin. It’s a very unfortunate incident. Primarily, it appears that, you know, the pilot could not see the runway… that’s why he would have carried out (the second attempt),” he said.