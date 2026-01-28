After flight carrying Ajit Pawar crashed, operator blames poor visibility

Singh told The Indian Express that the flight went through periodic airworthiness checks, but could not specify the last time such a check was conducted.

google-preferred-btn
Ajit Pawar flight crashThe aircraft took two loops before the pilots made an approach from runway 2-9, and then they carried out a missed approach

In his first comments after the crash, VK Singh, director of VSR Corp., said that it primarily appears that the pilot could not see the runway and cited possible visibility issues. The aircraft took two loops before the pilots made an approach from runway 2-9, and then they carried out a missed approach, after which, again, they tried to make an attempt, Singh said outside the Mahipalpur compound of VSR after interacting with AAIB investigators.

“I also have no contact with the pilots. They are not there. It is a very unfortunate incident. We’re very sad about it. We are trying to first be with the family, solidly with the family, who have lost kin. It’s a very unfortunate incident. Primarily, it appears that, you know, the pilot could not see the runway… that’s why he would have carried out (the second attempt),” he said.

“The pilot will carry out a missed approach in case he is not comfortable to land on the runway,” he said, adding that both pilots were very experienced. The captain had “more than 16,000 hours of experience” and the copilot was also “1500 hours”. And the captain was very experienced, had worked with Sahara, Jet Airways and he was very experienced on this type of airplane (Learjet), he said.

Singh told The Indian Express that the flight went through periodic airworthiness checks, but could not specify the last time such a check was conducted. “I’ll need to have those documents in front of me to give that information exactly,” he said.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar plane crash: Another Learjet 45 of VSR Aviation had crash landed at Mumbai airport in 2023

The company has a total of seven Learjet 45 aircraft. Singh said there are no plans to ground the remaining Learjet 45s as of now. “The Learjet worldwide is a very dependable aircraft. So why should we ground them,” he asked.

Singh had arrived at VSR Venture’s Mahipalpur office around noon to meet with officials of the AAIB and DGCA.

The aircraft with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on board flew for around 35 minutes before crashing near Baramati, according to flight tracking data. According to preliminary information provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), none of the five people on board survived the crash. As it is a serious accident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is expected to investigate the crash.

Story continues below this ad

The jet—identified as a Learjet 45bearing registration VT-SSK and operated by private jet charter operator VSR Aviation—took off from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at around 8:10 am and disappeared from the radar at about 8:45 am, as per the flight tracking data from Flightradar24. The flight path shows the aircraft making a loop to line up with the runway as it prepared to land at the Baramati airport, before disappearing from the flight tracker, The Indian Express has reported.

The Learjet 45 is a mid-size business jet aircraft manufactured by Canada’s Bombardier Aerospace, with around 640 such planes built during its manufacturing run between 1995 and 2012. The nine-seater jet that crashed belonged to Delhi-based VSR Aviation. Other details, including the age of the doomed plane, were not immediately available. According to the DGCA database, VSR had a fleet of 18 aircraft, including the one that crashed on Wednesday.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and devendra fadnavis
Why Ajit Pawar demise has dealt a big blow to Fadnavis as Mahayuti churn begins
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
After Ajit Pawar, who will run the NCP?
Arijit Singh retirement
'You're killing an artist': What Arijit Singh said about Bollywood's 'unfair' payment structure for singers, banned his songs to be played at home
Ravi Kishan
Amid Vijay's Jana Nayagan CBFC battle, actor-politician Ravi Kishan says 'he is just a phone call away': 'Will raise it in Parliament...'
engineer working during bike ride
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
FTA not an endpoint, marks reform push for the next strategic move
India–EU FTA is less a triumph of patient diplomacy, more a response to an unpredictable world
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
What snoring can reveal about your vitamin D levels
Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D
nudify apps
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Apple, Google app stores still host dozens of AI ‘nudify’ apps, report claims
nudify apps
Swiggy now lets you order food using AI chatbots like ChatGPT
Swiggy users can now order food and groceries using natural language prompts via AI chatbots like ChatGPT.
Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email
Amazon laid off about 14,000 people ‌in October as part of a broader plan to reduce corporate staff by around 30,000, people familiar with the matter said at the ‌time. (File photo)
Silent Deficiency: Why your bedtime snore might be a cry for Vitamin D
What snoring can reveal about your vitamin D levels
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’
engineer working during bike ride
Khaby Lame, world's most-followed TikTok creator, signs $975 million deal to monetise fan base
An artificial intelligence (AI) version of Khaby Lame is also in development
Content creator sells Maggi in Manali, his single day earnings stuns internet: ‘Internship mil jayegi?”
Content creator sells Maggie in Manali
Viral video shows the life of a Zepto intern: from 12 pm login to playing FIFA
At 5 pm, the intern is seen playing FIFA “with the boys”
Massive avalanche hits J&K’s Sonmarg; chilling video shows moment of impact
The Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory Disaster Management Authority (JKUTDMA) had issued an avalanche warning in 11 districts
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement