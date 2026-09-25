After cases of drug, alcohol use by pilots, Air India stresses zero-tolerance, strict compliance

After one of its pilots tested positive for drug use and another failed an alcohol breath analyser test just before operating a flight, Tata group airline Air India has made various interventions in recent weeks to reinforce upon pilots the need for professional conduct and regulatory compliance, according to sources in the know. These incidents had raised questions about evident safety-related violations involving pilots. In their wake, the airline has now doubled down on its efforts to strengthen compliance and come down heavily on such transgressions, as per sources.

The pilot-in-command of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight involved in a sudden altitude loss incident on August 4 tested positive for psychoactive substance, and was sacked after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in its preliminary report on September 4 flagged his positive drug test as a serious concern.

Then on September 6, an Air India pilot failed a breath analyser test in Zurich before operating a flight to Delhi, and was suspended pending investigation and his final medical report. A similar incident occurred at the Vancouver airport in January.

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The recent incidents led to a missive to all Air India pilots from the airline’s head of flight operations reiterating its “zero-tolerance policy towards the use of prohibited substances and reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol or drugs”, according to airline sources. They added that Air India follows a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of safety, security, or regulatory requirements, and confirmed breaches of rules and protocols are dealt with strict disciplinary action.

In the September 6 incident in Zurich, the pilot was immediately removed from operating duties upon receipt of a preliminary breath analyser test report from local authorities and referred for further medical evaluation. He was then flown to India as a passenger and is currently under suspension. According to airline sources, disciplinary action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation and his medical report.

“This approach is consistent with Air India’s longstanding policy that safety-related violations, particularly those involving alcohol, prohibited substances or conduct that could compromise operational safety, are treated with the utmost seriousness,” said a source.

In the Zurich case, the issue was identified and reported through Air India’s airport team to the airport authorities in line with the airline’s internal monitoring and compliance processes, it is learnt. Sources in the airline said that the prompt reporting and immediate operational action in this case demonstrate the effectiveness of Air India’s safety oversight and compliance framework. They said that Air India’s internal safety management system is designed to “identify, report and address operational deviations and non-compliance proactively”.

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The airline is now working to strengthen safety monitoring and reporting within the organisation. Air India has undertaken additional measures to reinforce compliance among employees performing safety-critical functions, sources said. Some of these include mandatory testing for psychoactive substances, enhanced awareness programmes focused on safety-critical responsibilities, reinforcement of reporting obligations and regulatory expectations, and continued monitoring of compliance trends and operational conduct.

“Air India enforces internal standards that complement regulatory requirements and maintains a strict stance on any failure to comply with alcohol restrictions, substance abuse regulations, mandatory reporting obligations or other safety-related protocols. Where violations have been established, the airline has taken disciplinary action, including suspension and termination of employment, depending on the nature and severity of the breach,” said an airline source.

“Safety remains the cornerstone of Air India’s ongoing transformation journey. Alongside investments in fleet modernisation, technology and customer experience, the airline continues to strengthen its safety culture through rigorous compliance mechanisms, enhanced oversight, continuous training, leadership engagement and strict enforcement of standards,” the source added.