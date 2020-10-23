Adani takeover of three airports to be complete by Nov 11

In February 2019, the government privatised six major airports, i.e. Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati.

The Adani Group would be taking over the operations, management and development of the airports at Mangaluru, Lucknow and Ahmedabad from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by October 31, November 2 and November 11, respectively, said an official press release on Thursday.

The AAI, in its release, added that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has signed MoUs (memorandums of understanding) with three entities of the Adani Group to provide services such as customs, immigration and security at the above mentioned three airports.

“The AAI and concessionaires of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports will be completing conditions precedents as prescribed in the concession agreements and the concessionaires will be taking over the operations, management and development of airports as under: Mangaluru airport : 31.10.2020; Lucknow airport : 02.11.2020; Ahmedabad airport : 07.11.2020,” the AAI press release said.

In February 2019, the government privatised six major airports, i.e. Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. After a competitive bidding process, Adani Enterprises won the rights to run all of them. —WITH PTI

